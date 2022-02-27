Congress set for padayatra; Bommai calls it ‘just politics’

All senior leaders of the Congress, including the former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, KPCC president D.K. Shivakuamar, and legislators, would participate in the protest march

While the Congress is all set to re-launch its padayatra on Sunday from Ramanagaram demanding speedy implementation of Mekedatu balancing reservoir project, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Saturday hit out at the party saying that the march was “just politics”.

“The Congress derailed the legislature session too because of its politics. Outside also they want to do the same,” the Chief Minister told reporters.

Replying to a question on whether prohibitory orders would be imposed in Bengaluru during the Congress march, Mr. Bommai said, “There are minimal COVID-19 restrictions and everyone should follow them.”

All senior leaders of the Congress, including the former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, KPCC president D.K. Shivakuamar, and legislators, would participate in the protest march. The Mekedatu project in the Cauvery basin involves constructing a balancing reservoir to regulate the flow of water to Tamil Nadu and utilise 4.75 tmcft of water for Bengaluru. The Tami Nadu Government has opposed it.

On Sunday, the march would start from Ramanagaram and end at Bidadi.

The five-day walk will culminate at the National College grounds in Basavanagudi here on March 3, after covering a distance of about 80 km. The first leg of the march was suspended abruptly in Ramanagaram in January owing to third wave of the COVID-19.

‘Use metro’

On Saturday, Mr. Shivakumar took a Namma Metro ride to Basavanagudi to take stock of the preparations for the public meeting. He urged participants to use the metro to avoid the city’s traffic.