HamberMenu
  1. EPaper
  2. Lit for Life

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Congress has no moral right to speak about corruption: Union Minister Pralhad Joshi

The Congress’ had earlier demanded for CM Basavaraj Bommai’s resignation over the Lokayukta arrest of BJP MLA Madal Virupakshappa’s son

March 05, 2023 02:47 pm | Updated 02:47 pm IST - Hassan

The Hindu Bureau
New Delhi: Union Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Pralhad Joshi at Parliament House complex during Budget Session, in New Delhi on February 13, 2023. file photo

New Delhi: Union Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Pralhad Joshi at Parliament House complex during Budget Session, in New Delhi on February 13, 2023. file photo | Photo Credit: PTI

Union Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Pralhad Joshi lashed out at the Congress, saying the party had no moral right to speak about corruption.

He was reacting to the Congress party’s demand for Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai’s resignation over the arrest of BJP MLA Madal Virupakshappa’s son by the Lokayukta. “The Congress has no moral right to speak about corruption. They are the Raktabeejasuras of corruption in the country. From the days of Jawaharlal Nehru to Manmohan Singh, the party has engaged in many corrupt deals,” he said.

BJP strengthened Lokayukta

In fact, Joshi said, the State government should be appreciated for the Lokayukta raids. “Being in power both at the Centre and State, we could have avoided the raids. However, we did not. Whoever commits a wrong should face punishment. The inquiry is going on,” he said.

The Congress, he said, scuttled the powers of the Lokayukta. Meanwhile, the BJP government strengthened the hands of Lokayukta as a result of the police conducting raids, he said. Further, he said the BJP had been receiving a good response to its Vijay Sankalpa Yatras.

PM’s upcoming visit

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be taking part in the inauguration of the highway connecting Mysuru and Bengaluru on March 12. He would be addressing a public meeting at Maddur, as well. Later, he will inaugurate the IIT campus at Dharwad and address another public meeting.

Mr. Joshi is in Balehonnur to take part in the Renukacharya Jayanti programme at Rambhapuri Mutt.

Related stories

Related Topics

Karnataka / state politics / corruption & bribery

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.