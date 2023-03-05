Congress has no moral right to speak about corruption: Union Minister Pralhad Joshi

March 05, 2023 02:47 pm | Updated 02:47 pm IST - Hassan

Union Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Pralhad Joshi lashed out at the Congress, saying the party had no moral right to speak about corruption.

He was reacting to the Congress party’s demand for Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai’s resignation over the arrest of BJP MLA Madal Virupakshappa’s son by the Lokayukta. “The Congress has no moral right to speak about corruption. They are the Raktabeejasuras of corruption in the country. From the days of Jawaharlal Nehru to Manmohan Singh, the party has engaged in many corrupt deals,” he said.

BJP strengthened Lokayukta

In fact, Joshi said, the State government should be appreciated for the Lokayukta raids. “Being in power both at the Centre and State, we could have avoided the raids. However, we did not. Whoever commits a wrong should face punishment. The inquiry is going on,” he said.

The Congress, he said, scuttled the powers of the Lokayukta. Meanwhile, the BJP government strengthened the hands of Lokayukta as a result of the police conducting raids, he said. Further, he said the BJP had been receiving a good response to its Vijay Sankalpa Yatras.

PM’s upcoming visit

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be taking part in the inauguration of the highway connecting Mysuru and Bengaluru on March 12. He would be addressing a public meeting at Maddur, as well. Later, he will inaugurate the IIT campus at Dharwad and address another public meeting.

Mr. Joshi is in Balehonnur to take part in the Renukacharya Jayanti programme at Rambhapuri Mutt.