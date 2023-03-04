Bribery case: Congress demands CM’s resignation and arrest of BJP MLA

March 04, 2023 07:31 pm | Updated 07:34 pm IST - MYSURU

Several Congress workers gathered at Gandhi Square in Mysuru on Saturday demanding not only the arrest of BJP MLA Madal Virupakshappa accused in the recent bribery case booked by the Lokayutka, but also the resignation of Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on moral grounds.

The Congress protestors comprising MLAs Yathindra Siddaramaiah and H.P. Manjunath, former MLAs M K. Somashekar and Vasu, Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) spokesperson M. Lakshmana, besides Mysuru City and Mysuru District Congress Committee presidents R. Murthy and B.J. Vijaykumar respectively.

They shouted slogans against the “corrupt” BJP government and displayed posters accusing the government of collecting 40 per cent commission from contractors.

The Congress leaders have also submitted a memorandum to Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot through Deputy Commissioner demanding the arrest of Mr. Virupakshappa, who was the Chairperson of Karnataka Soaps and Detergents Limited, and the resignation of Mr. Bommai and Minister for Major Industries Murugesh Nirani.

The demonstration comes in the backdrop of the recovery of more than ₹8 crore from the residence and office of Mr. Virupakashappa’s son Prashant Madal in Bengaluru after he was trapped accepting a bribe of ₹40 lakh allegedly on behalf of his father from a contractor.

Mr. Yathindra told reporters that the BJP government had indulged in widespread corruption ever since it came to power in the State, earning the notoriety of being “40 per cent commission” government.

The bribery case in which Prashant Madal was caught by the Lokayukta in Bengaluru recently is just another case, he said.

Though the Karnataka State Contractors’ Association had written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi about the demand for 40 per cent commission from the contractors, the government was denying the same and was seeking evidence to prove the charges. Now, their party MLA has been exposed seeking commission in the contract for supply of raw materials to the Karnataka State Soaps and Detergents, the public sector undertaking he heads, Mr. Yathindra said.

Both Mr. Bommai and Mr. Nirani, the Minister for Industries, under which the undertaking functions, should resign owning moral responsibility, the Congress leaders demanded.