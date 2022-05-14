Community leaders call for not using loudspeakers for early morning azaan in Karnataka

Chamarajpet Congress MLA B. Z. Zameer Ahmed Khan, also part of the meeting, appealed to all mosques to follow the directive to avoid any confrontation or violation of rules.

Muslim community leaders have appealed to all mosques in Karnataka not to use loudspeakers for the early morning azaan fajr, in line with the Supreme Court order that bans the use of loudspeakers from 10:00 p.m to 6:00 a.m. For the rest of the prayers through the day, loudspeakers will be used within permitted noise levels, community leaders decided.

Ameer-E-Shariat of Karnataka, Moulana Sageer Ahmed Rashadi chaired a meeting of community leaders that included the ulema, legal experts and elected representatives and announced this decision. “The State government has instituted a licensing mechanism to use loudspeakers in all institutions, not just mosques. One of the licensing conditions is the ban on loudspeakers from 10:00 p.m to 6:00 a.m as per an Apex Court order, which we have no intention of violating. So we have decided that the fajr azaan will be without loudspeakers while the rest will use loudspeakers, but within permitted noise levels,” Mr. Ameer told media persons.

Following a campaign playing Suprabhata and Hanuman Chalisa in temples during early morning hours opposing azaan call, by self-styled Hindutva group Sri Rama Sene, the State government recently intervened and has now instituted a licensing mechanism for use of loudspeakers. Any institution using loudspeakers have to avail a license for the same within the next 15 days and use loudspeakers as per licensing conditions.