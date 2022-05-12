Apply for loudspeaker permit by May 25, says Bengaluru Police

Jurisdictional ACPs have been designated as licensing authority and enforcement officer for use of loudspeakers

Jurisdictional ACPs have been designated as licensing authority and enforcement officer for use of loudspeakers

The Bengaluru City Police Commissioner on Thursday asked people and establishments who require license to use loudspeakers to submit an application to the jurisdictional Assistant Commissioner of Police by May 25.

According to a release, the jurisdictional ACPs have been designated as the licensing authority and enforcement officer for the use of loudspeakers. A loudspeaker or a public address system can be used only after obtaining written permission from the authority. After the deadline, the jurisdictional police will launch a drive to check the noise pollution level as per the new orders.

Meanwhile, Abdul Azeem, Chairman of the State Minority Commission, clarified in a release that the government circular dated May 10, 2022, clearly stipulated that a loudspeaker or public address system shall not be used at night between 10 p.m. and 6 a.m., except in closed premises for communication within auditorium, conference room, community hall or banquet hall.

Mr. Azeem categorically stated that the morning azaan shall not be called on loudspeaker or public address system as per the SC direction and government order.

However, there are no restrictions for azaan for Zahar, Asar, Maghrib and Isha prayers through loudspeakers after following the decibel levels fixed by the government, he added.

Mr. Azeem appealed to locals to follow the SC directions and government order strictly to avoid any action from the enforcing authorities and avoid giving any room which could disturb communal harmony.