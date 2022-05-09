Suprabhatam, Hanuman Chalisa played during azaan

It comes as a protest against non-implementation of a Supreme Court direction on loudspeakers

In response to a call for playing devotional music during the time of azaan as a mark of protest against non-implementation of a Supreme Court direction pertaining to using loudspeakers in mosques, Suprabhatam and Hanuman Chalisa were played at a few temples in Hubballi, Dharwad, Belagavi and Gadag on Monday.

During the early hours of Monday, as azaan was heard from mosques, Sri Ram Sene members, who had reached some temples by that time, played Suprabhatam and Hanuman Chalisa for some time as the police stood guard outside the temples to prevent any untoward incident. They offered puja before starting the bhajans.

In Dharwad, Sri Ram Sene taluk unit president Mailar Guddappanavar said that the protest will continue till the State Government acted on the Supreme Court direction.

In Hubballi, devotional music was played and bhajans were sung at Diddi Hanuman Temple, Janglipeth Basavanna Temple, Bannimahakali Temple and also the famous Siddharoodh Mutt which are located in Old Hubballi.

In Gadag, according to Sri Ram Sene office-bearer Raju Khanapur, devotional music was played at 16 temples and this will continue till the demand is met.

In Belagavi too, Sri Ram Sene members played devotional music and sung bhajans at some temples.

Meanwhile, all across the region, the police had made elaborate security arrangements around mosques as a precautionary measure.