CID to probe murder of Jain monk in Belagavi

Members of opposition BJP have been demanding a probe by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI)

July 19, 2023 06:02 pm | Updated 06:02 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau
The victim: Acharya Kamakumara Nandi maharaj of Hirekodi village in Belagavi district of Karnataka

The victim: Acharya Kamakumara Nandi maharaj of Hirekodi village in Belagavi district of Karnataka | Photo Credit: P.K. BADIGER

Karnataka government has ordered a probe by the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) into the murder of a Digambar Jain monk in Belagavi.

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah announced in the legislative Assembly that the CID will probe the murder of Acharya Kamakumara Nandi maharaj on July 6. The body was found on July 8.

In response to the demand from the public for the probe, the government decided to hand over the probe to the CID, he said.

Members of opposition BJP have been demanding a probe by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

