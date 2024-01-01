Building Ram Mandir is the beginning of a new era, says Eshwarappa

January 01, 2024 09:00 pm | Updated 09:00 pm IST - BELAGAVI

The construction of the Ram Mandir at Ayodhya is the beginning of a new era in the country’s history, the former Deputy Chief Minister K.S. Eshwarappa has said.

He was speaking at a Vote for Modi and Save India programme organised by the local BJP unit in Chikkodi.

He said that the party will create a situation under which temples will be recreated across the country in places where, in an earlier era, mosques were built after demolishing them (temples).

He said that he will not respond to a comment made by Minister Priyank Kharge who asked when will Ram Rajya, a system of governance based on equality, be established, now that the Ram Mandir is ready.

In trying to insult Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Priyank Kharge is spitting at the Sun, Mr. Eshwarappa said and added that he [Priyank Kharge] does not know that his face will be soiled in turn.

Sri Ram Sene founder Pramod Mutalik urged the people not to vote for the Congress as it will amount to voting for Babar, Aurangzeb, Tipu and Pakistan.