Body of teenager recovered

The body of a 14-year-old boy stuffed in a gunny bag was recovered from the Bhima river near Naribol village in Jewargi taluk of Kalaburagi district on Saturday.

The deceased was identified as Mahesh Mallikarjun.

According to police sources, the teenager’s relationship with a girl from a different community is the reason behind the crime. They suspect that the girl’s family may have killed him, put the body in a bag and threw it into the river to destroy evidence.

The Jewargi police have arrested three persons in this connection.

Mahesh went missing three days ago. His parents lodged a complaint at the Jewargi police station. The police recovered the body from an under-construction bridge across the Bhima. The Jewargi police have registered a case.