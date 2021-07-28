Karnataka

‘Bhimpalas’ music festival in Dharwad

As part of the year long centenary celebrations of Bharat Ratna Pandit Bhimsen Joshi, a two-day music festival ‘Bhimpalas’ has been organised in Dharwad on July 30 and 31.

The G.B. Joshi Memorial Trust and the Kshamatha Samsthe of Hubballi are organising it at Srujana Rangamandir on the Karnatak College campus in Dharwad.

On the opening day, sitar exponent Nikhil Joshi from Hubballi and vocalist Shivani Mirajkar from Dharwad will present concerts beginning at 5.30 p.m.

On July 31, exponent of Esraj (a string instrument) Aranyakumar and vocalist Ayyappayya Halagalimath both from Dharwad will pay tributes to Pt. Bhimsen Joshi through their concerts. These musicians will be accompanied by Shridhar Mandre, Srihari Diggavi, and Angad Desai on the tabla and Sarang Kulkarni and Basu Hiremath on the harmonium.


