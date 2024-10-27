TVK conference: Vijay lambasts at looting in the name of Dravidian model

Setting his path clear in politics, actor and Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) president Vijay, on Sunday, (October 27, 2024) declared that his party will fight against sectarian forces “ideologically” and ‘Dravida model’-invoking corrupt forces “politically”. He also declared the party is open to sharing power with parties, which approach the TVK in 2026 Assembly polls in Tamil Nadu.

Addressing a massive gathering of party workers at the first State-level conference of TVK at V. Salai near Vikravandi in Villupuram district, Mr. Vijay positioned himself against “sectarian and corrupt forces,” without evidently naming them. He said: “The moment we declared ‘Pirapokkum ella uyirukkum’ (all beings are equal by birth) as the foundation of our ideology, we not only positioned ourselves clearly against sectarian politics but also exposed our ideological enemies. Our people know very well who should come here and who shouldn’t, as Tamil Nadu has been the land of secular principles.”

At the same time, he said, “Our next enemy, the political enemy, is a self-serving family group, which is scraping and looting Tamil Nadu invoking the names of Thanthai Periyar and Perarignar Anna, in the garb of Dravida model.”

He attacked parties, which he believed, took an anti-fascism position but had “underground dealings” with the same forces. “Some people’s full time job is to create a fear about majority-minority divide among people, who are united, screaming fascism, fascism, fascism,” he said, and wondered “if they are fascism, are you payasam (sweet)“.

“The time is not too far for us to face those who are corrupt and cheat people. The Election Commission of India, in 2026, will decide the date for the democratic war [implying Tamil Nadu Assembly elections]. On that day, every vote of the people to TVK’s symbol in all the 234 constituencies will be like a bomb.”

During his speech, he advocated for conducting a caste census and giving proportional representation in education and jobs. He also expressed confidence that his party will emerge victorious with a clear majority in 2026. However, he also said his party is open to alliance with parties, which approach TVK, and sharing of power.