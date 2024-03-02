Blast case: CM confident of culprit’s arrest

March 02, 2024 09:01 pm | Updated 09:02 pm IST - MYSURU

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has expressed confidence that the culprit involved in the blast at The Rameshwaram Café in Bengaluru on Friday will be nabbed as his visuals had been captured on CCTV cameras.

Speaking to reporters here on Saturday that the visuals captured showed a man wearing a mask and cap arriving in a bus before reaching the café. The person had taken ‘rava idli’ from the counter and sat in a place in the café, where he had set the timer. He left the bag in a place before leaving the café, he added.

Asked if the investigation so far had shown the involvement of any organisation behind the incident, Mr. Siddaramaiah said the probe was still under way.

However, he did not seem to agree with a suggestion that there could be similarities between the Bengaluru blast and the cooker explosion in Mangaluru in November 2022.

Reacting to the BJP’s reported allegation that the blast had occurred because of the Congress government’s policy of appeasing minorities, he said it was politically motivated.

The Chief Minister recalled that the cooker blast had taken place in Mangaluru when BJP was in power and sought to know if the incident too was on account of appeasement.

He said the blast was condemnable and urged the BJP not to politicise the incident.

When asked if it was an act of terrorism, Mr. Siddaramaiah said investigations were under way into the Bengaluru blast and the outcome would reveal if it was an act of terror or not.

To another question about the BJP’s charge against raising of pro-Pakistan slogan after the election of Mr. Syed Naseer Hussain during the Rajya Sabha election in Vidhana Soudha, the Chief Minister said action would be taken based on the forensic report. “There is no question of protecting anybody. If anybody has done wrong, they will be punished,” he added.