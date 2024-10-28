Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez reached India on Monday (October 28, 2024), as informed by the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) before. According to MEA, the Spanish PM will hold delegation-level talks with Prime Minister Narendra Modi to give a boost to bilateral ties.

Mr. Sanchez and PM Modi are set to jointly inaugurate the Tata Advanced Systems Limited (TASL) facility in Vadodara, which is the first private sector final assembly line for military aircraft in India. The 2.5 km roadshow from the airport to the Tata facility will have cultural shows en route.

PM Pedro Sanchez and PM Modi will visit the historic Laxmi Vilas Palace, where they will hold a bilateral meeting organised by the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA). According to the schedule given by the MEA Mr. Sanchez will leave for Spain at around 12.30 a.m. Wednesday (October 30, 2024).