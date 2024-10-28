GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Live

PM Modi, Spanish PM in Gujarat LIVE: Roadshow till Tata facility in Vadodara begins

Spanish PM Sanchez and PM Modi will jointly inaugurate the Tata Advanced Systems Limited (TASL) facility in Vadodara, on the former’s first visit to India

Updated - October 28, 2024 10:26 am IST

The Hindu Bureau
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez during a roadshow in Vadodara, Gujarat, Monday, Oct. 28, 2024.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez during a roadshow in Vadodara, Gujarat, Monday, Oct. 28, 2024. | Photo Credit: PTI

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez reached India on Monday (October 28, 2024), as informed by the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) before. According to MEA, the Spanish PM will hold delegation-level talks with Prime Minister Narendra Modi to give a boost to bilateral ties.

Also read: Spanish PM Sanchez arrives in Vadodara for India visit

Mr. Sanchez and PM Modi are set to jointly inaugurate the Tata Advanced Systems Limited (TASL) facility in Vadodara, which is the first private sector final assembly line for military aircraft in India. The 2.5 km roadshow from the airport to the Tata facility will have cultural shows en route.

Also read: India to procure 15 more C-295 aircraft; 12 to be built at home

PM Pedro Sanchez and PM Modi will visit the historic Laxmi Vilas Palace, where they will hold a bilateral meeting organised by the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA). According to the schedule given by the MEA Mr. Sanchez will leave for Spain at around 12.30 a.m. Wednesday (October 30, 2024).

Follow the live blog for further updates:
  • October 28, 2024 10:17
    PM Modi, Spain PM Sanchez hold roadshow in Vadodara

    PM Narendra Modi, his Spanish counterpart Pedro Sanchez hold roadshow in Gujarat’s Vadodara city.

    - PTI

  • October 28, 2024 09:55
    Spanish PM Sanchez to inaugurate Vadodara facility for manufacturing C-295 aircraft

    PM Modi and his Spanish counterpart, Pedro Sanchez, will inaugurate the Tata aircraft complex in Gujarat’s Vadodara on Monday (October 28, 2024) for manufacturing C-295 aircraft by Tata Advanced Systems. 

    In a statement on Saturday, the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) said this will be the first private sector final assembly line for military aircraft in India.

    Read the whole story here
  • October 28, 2024 09:53
    Spanish PM Sanchez arrives in Vadodara for India visit

    “Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez arrived in Gujarat’s Vadodara city early Monday (October 28, 2024),” officials said. 

    Mr. Sanchez’s flight landed at the Vadodara airport at around 1.30 a.m. as he began his maiden official visit to India. He is scheduled to visit Mumbai on Tuesday (October 29, 2024) before returning to Spain.

    Read the whole story here

Published - October 28, 2024 09:45 am IST

Top News Today

