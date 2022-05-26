Assailants open fire at woman in Haveri district of Karnataka

The Hindu Bureau May 26, 2022 10:38 IST

The shot missed her and hit a wall. Frightened, the woman ran inside the house while the assailants left the spot

A file photo of Haveri district in Karnataka | Photo Credit: For representation only

The shot missed her and hit a wall. Frightened, the woman ran inside the house while the assailants left the spot

Assailants opening fire at a woman in Hulagoor village in Haveri district of Karnataka on May 25. Salma Bibi, a homemaker, was sitting in front of her house after dinner when two unidentified men on a bike opened fire at her with a gun. There was no power in the village and the place was dark. The shot missed her and hit a wall. Frightened, she ran inside the house. The assailants left the spot. Also Read Woman shot dead while protecting son from wrath of husband Police suspect family rivalry as the reason for the attack. Salma Bibi had shifted to her mother’s home in Hulagoor village after being deserted by her husband a few years ago. A case has been registered in Shiggaon police station. Superintendent of Police S. Hanumantaraya and other officers visited the spot.



Our code of editorial values