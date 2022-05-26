Karnataka

Assailants open fire at woman in Haveri district of Karnataka

Assailants opening fire at a woman in Hulagoor village in Haveri district of Karnataka on May 25.

Salma Bibi, a homemaker, was sitting in front of her house after dinner when two unidentified men on a bike opened fire at her with a gun. There was no power in the village and the place was dark. The shot missed her and hit a wall. Frightened, she ran inside the house.

The assailants left the spot.

Police suspect family rivalry as the reason for the attack.

Salma Bibi had shifted to her mother’s home in Hulagoor village after being deserted by her husband a few years ago.

A case has been registered in Shiggaon police station. Superintendent of Police S. Hanumantaraya and other officers visited the spot.


