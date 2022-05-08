Five held for hunting deer

Five men were arrested by the Haveri Police on Saturday on the charge of killing a pair of deer in Rattihalli village on Hirekerur taluk in Haveri district.

The accused have been identified as Sadiq, Mohammad Ali, Syed Muqeeb, Syed Nasarullah and Sohail Khan. And, they are all residents of Shiralakoppa village in Shikaripur taluk of Shivamogga district.

The police seized two carcasses and recovered a four-wheeler, an air gun, a torch and a knife.

Acting on a tip-off, a search was launched and it led the police team to the poachers. Police officials from Hirekerur, Ranebennur, Rattihalli were involved in the operation.