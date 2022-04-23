Online fraudster nabbed

Mysuru district’s Cyber Economics and Narcotics (CEN) Crime Police have arrested an online fraudster for allegedly cheating a job aspirant of ₹6.5 lakh.

The complainant, Chetan Kumar, had told the CEN Crime Police that he was contacted by the accused on his mobile when he was searching for jobs in October 2021. The accused promised to get him a job as an accountant in a bank and asked him to transfer money for the same.

The complainant said the accused had cheated him after he made him transfer a total of ₹6.5 lakh into four different bank accounts.

The CEN Crime Police, Mysuru district, registered a case under provisions of 66 (C ) and 66 (D) of the IT Act and Section 420 of IPC and constituted a team of officials to trace the accused.

The police managed to trace the accused in Shivamogga town earlier this month with the help of the SIM cards and mobile phone he was using. During interrogation, the accused revealed that he earlier been arrested by the Haveri CEN Crime Police station for an offence and had been released on bail.

The police also seized from his possession ₹ 1.4 lakh cash, a mobile phone and 26.55 grams of gold ornaments. He was later produced before the court.

A statement released by the police said the Superintendent of Mysuru district police R. Chetan has complimented the team of police personnel led by inspectors Shabbir Hussain and Manjunath S., head constable Manjunath B.V., and constable Rangaswamy for cracking the case and announced a reward.