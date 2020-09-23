ASHA workers protest again

Demanding a fixed monthly honorarium of ₹12,000, Accredited Social Health Activists (ASHA) workers from across the State staged a massive protest at Freedom Park in the city on Wednesday.
After withdrawing their 20-day strike in July following an assurance from Health Minister B. Sriramulu that their demand for a fixed monthly honorarium of ₹12,000 would be considered, ASHA workers are now upset that their demand has not been met even after two months.
Under the aegis of Karnataka Rajya Samyukta ASHA Karyakartheyara Sangha affiliated to All India United Trade Union Centre (AIUTUC), workers from across the State assembled at Freedom Park.
“Our primary demand is a fixed monthly honorarium of ₹12,000. ASHA workers have been frontline warriors during the COVID-19 pandemic but are paid only ₹4,000 per month. Despite an assurance from the Minister, nothing has happened even after two months,” said D. Nagalakshmi, State secretary of the Sangha.
Their other demands include regular health checks for all ASHA workers, and provision of face masks, hand sanitizers, gloves and PPE kits.
Meanwhile, the Sangha members have alleged that the State government used police force to stop ASHA workers from reaching Bengaluru at the taluk level, bus stops and checkposts. The workers were made to get down from buses and at some places they have been taken to police stations, the Sangha alleged.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath