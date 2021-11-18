Another member of H.D. Deve Gowda’s family to enter politics

He is the elder son of former Minister H.D. Revanna

One more member of former Prime Minister H.D. Deve Gowda’s family is all set to enter electoral politics. Mr. Deve Gowda’s grandson and former Minister H.D. Revanna’s son Dr. Suraj Revanna will be filing his nomination for the Legislative Council elections from the Hassan Local Authorities’ Constituency as JD(S) candidate on November 19.

Dr. Suraj is one of the directors of Hassan District Central Cooperative Bank. His younger brother Prajwal Revanna is a member of the Lok Sabha. His mother Bhavani Revanna was a member of the Hassan zilla panchayat. The names of Suraj and his mother Bhavani were doing the rounds as possible candidates of the party. The party leaders convened meetings of party workers at taluk centres and resolved to field Dr. Suraj.

JD(S) Hassan district spokesperson Raghu Hongere has said senior leaders of the party, including Mr. Deve Gowda, will be present when Dr. Suraj files the nomination papers.