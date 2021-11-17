JD(S) likely to field Suraj Revanna

The JD(S) is expected to field Suraj Revanna, son of former Minister H.D.Revanna, in the election for Hassan Local Authorities’ Constituency of the Legislative Council. He would be filing the nomination papers on Friday, sources in the party said.

However, the party has not made an official announcement on his candidature. In a recent meeting held in Hassan, party’s national president and former Prime Minister H.D.Deve Gowda said the party would finalise the candidate after consulting the party workers in all taluks. Mr. Revanna held meetings in taluks, where the names of Bhavani Revana and Mr. Suraj Revanna were suggested by workers and leaders. One more meeting is scheduled in Hassan on Thursday.

If the party fields Mr. Suraj Revanna, he would be the fourth person from the Revanna family to enter electoral politics. His younger brother Prajwal Revanna is Lok Sabha member. Ms. Bhavani Revanna was elected to Hassan Zilla Panchayat.

The Congress is said to have decided to field M. Shankar, a businessman and director of APMC in Channarayapatna for the seat. M.A.Gopalaswamy, the present MLC, is not keen on contesting again, as he is eyeing Shravanabelgola segment in the next Assembly polls.

The BJP is yet to take a final decision on its candidate. Former MLA H.M. Vishwanath and party’s Hassan City block president Venu Gopal were among the names doing rounds for the candidature. However, sources in the party said the party could field Uday Gowda, a businessman, who had been active with the party since the last Assembly polls.