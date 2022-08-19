Two AK 47 rifles missing from ITBP training centre in Belagavi

Belagavi Police Commissioner M.B. Boralingaiah constitutes special team led by P V Sneha, Deputy Commissioner (crime), to investigate the case

Police have registered a case of two Avtomat Kalashnikova (AK-47) rifles missing from the counter-insurgency and jungle warfare (CIJW) school of the Indo-Tibetan Border Police, in Halbhavi village in Belagavi district of Karnataka.

Police Commissioner M.B. Boralingaiah has constituted a special team led by P V Sneha, Deputy Commissioner (crime), to investigate the case. A team of the city police visited the CIJW school on August 18.

According to the complaint at Kakati police station, two AK 47 rifles carried by trainees Rajesh Kumar and Sandeep Meena from Madurai ITBP, were kept in the school as per ‘routine protocol and precaution’ on August 17. However, they were reported missing on August 18.

CIJW authorities refused to comment on the issue.