Sexual assault of minor: Man gets 20 years R.I.
A Shivamogga court, on Wednesday, convicted a person accused of sexually harassing a minor girl and sentenced him to 20 years rigorous imprisonment, besides a penalty of ₹60,000.
Mohammed Maksood, 23, sexually harassed a 13-year-old girl in Agumbe Police Staton limits on June 29, 2021. The case was booked under the POCSO Act, 2012. Thirthahalli CPI Praveen Neelammanavar conducted the probe and submitted the chargesheet. Government advocate Hariprasad represented the prosecution.
Additional District and Sessions Court judge Mohan G.S. pronounced the judgement on Wednesday. If he failed to pay the penalty, he would have to serve imprisonment for six more months.
