Karnataka

Air-conditioned Volvo buses may soon disappear from Bengaluru roads

Karnataka Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy. File

Karnataka Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy. File  

more-in

Due to losses, they may be moved to other State transport corporations

The air-conditioned Volvo buses that the Bangalore Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC) is operating in Bengaluru may shortly be handed over to the other State-owned transport corporations — The North Eastern Karnataka Road Transport Corporation (NEKRTC), the North Western Karnataka Road Transport Corporation (NWKRTC) and the Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) as the buses were not generating the expected revenue.

Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy told the media here on Wednesday that the BMTC was incurring losses on the buses and hinted that they might soon be moved to the other Corporations.

Also Read
Karnataka CM H.D. Kumaraswamy addressing the media at Yermarus Circuit House in Raichur on Wednesday, June 26, 2019

I do not have to learn governance from BJP: Karnataka CM Kumaraswamy

 

“There are over 1,000 air-conditioned Volvo buses being operated in Bengaluru city. They are incurring losses. It is profitable only when each bus runs 150–200 km a day. But that is not practically possible in Bengaluru. We are, therefore, thinking of handing over them to other Corporations,” he said adding that his government had plans to purchase 3,000 new buses to revive the corporations.

Minister for Tourism Affairs Sa Ra Mahesh and Minister for Animal Husbandry & Fisheries and Raichur In-charge Venkatarao Nadagouda were present.

Comments
Related Topics National Bengaluru Karnataka
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jun 26, 2019 8:00:42 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/karnataka/air-conditioned-volvo-buses-may-soon-disappear-from-bengaluru-roads/article28150458.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story