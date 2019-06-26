Air-conditioned Volvo buses may soon disappear from Bengaluru roads

The air-conditioned Volvo buses that the Bangalore Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC) is operating in Bengaluru may shortly be handed over to the other State-owned transport corporations — The North Eastern Karnataka Road Transport Corporation (NEKRTC), the North Western Karnataka Road Transport Corporation (NWKRTC) and the Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) as the buses were not generating the expected revenue.

Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy told the media here on Wednesday that the BMTC was incurring losses on the buses and hinted that they might soon be moved to the other Corporations.

“There are over 1,000 air-conditioned Volvo buses being operated in Bengaluru city. They are incurring losses. It is profitable only when each bus runs 150–200 km a day. But that is not practically possible in Bengaluru. We are, therefore, thinking of handing over them to other Corporations,” he said adding that his government had plans to purchase 3,000 new buses to revive the corporations.

Minister for Tourism Affairs Sa Ra Mahesh and Minister for Animal Husbandry & Fisheries and Raichur In-charge Venkatarao Nadagouda were present.