I do not have to learn governance from BJP: Karnataka CM Kumaraswamy

Lashing out at K. Shivanagouda Naik, the BJP MLA of Deodurg, who alleged Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy was concentrating on developing only a couple of districts in the State from where his family members had been elected from, the Chief Minister hit back by saying that he did not have to learn governance from the BJP.

He was addressing reporters at Yermarus Circuit House here on Wednesday before leaving for Keregudda village in Manvi taluk for a Grama Vastavya programme.

“He [Shivanagouda] has alleged that I am concentrating only on the districts of my family members. The people of entire Karnataka are my family members and equal importance is being given to every district. The data themselves speak on the impartiality of my governance. Everybody knows how much money was allocated to Ramanagar [Mr. Kumaraswamy’s constituency] when B.S. Yeddyurappa was Chief Minister and how much money is allocated to Shikaripur [B.S. Yeddyurappa’s constituency] during my tenure as Chief Minister,” the apparently agitated Chief Minister said.

Referring to Mr. Naik’s Pada Yatra demanding a road between Gugal and Deodurg, the Chief Minister said the project was already approved.

“We are working on the project and the financial approval is already given. We know how to work and BJP need not teach. We have already released around ₹3,000 crore to Raichur district for various projects. When Mr. Deve Gowda implemented a project [referring to Narayanpur Right Bank Canal] to expand irrigation facilities in Deodurg villages, he must have not been born. We know how to work and BJP need not teach us, I would like to tell BJP leaders to stop such kind of drama,” Mr. Kumaraswamy said.

On a booklet released by the BJP on the villages that Mr. Kumaraswamy’s had stayed in his first edition of Grama Vastavyya, the Chief Minister said that he would answer all the questions raised in the booklet in the Assembly.

“I will make B.S. Yeddyurappa stand in front of me in the Assembly and answer all the questions raised in the booklet about my previous Grama Vastavya. Let the people know the actual status of 63 villages that I had stayed during my first stint as Chief Minister,” he said.

The Chief Minister also took exception to the BJP’s allegation that loan waiver commitment had disrupted other development activities by stating that there was no dearth of funds for development initiatives.

When asked about the Ordinance on the proposed Raichur University sent back by the Governor, the Chief Minister said that his government would convince the Governor on how important the establishment of the university was.