Active cases fall below 20,000 in Karnataka

Karnataka on Thursday reported 1,579 new cases of COVID-19 taking the total to 39,33,115. Bengaluru Urban recorded 769 cases. The day’s test positivity rate in the State reduced to 1.74%.

With 23 deaths, the State’s toll rose to 39,738. With this, the day’s Case Fatality Rate (CFR) touched 1.45%.This is apart from 36 deaths of patients due to non-COVID-19 reasons.

As many as 5,079 persons were discharged on Thursday taking the total recoveries to 38,73,580. Active cases reduced to 19,761.

As many as 90,688 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours, including 68,795 RT-PCR tests. With this, the total number of tests rose to 6,37,96,509.