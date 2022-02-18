Waiver of curbs: Stakeholders hope for tourism revival in Mysuru

Stakeholders of the tourism industry in Mysuru are hopeful of tourism revival with the waiver of negative RT-PCR reports from those arriving from Kerala and Goa, with the sharp decline in COVID-19 cases.

The State government withdrew its earlier order on mandatory RT-PCR negative report and a circular in this regard was issued on Thursday. It said the mandate of possessing RT-PCR negative test report shall be discontinued for those arriving from Goa and Kerala (airways, road transport, railways and personal transport). However, those arriving from these two States have to present a full dose of vaccination certificate and this shall be strictly enforced, the order said.

Welcoming the waiver of curbs, the Hotel Owners Association in Mysuru said the move is expected to boost tourist arrivals as the mandatory RT-PCR negative report, particularly from Kerala travelers, had indirectly affected footfall.

Association President C. Narayana Gowda expressed hope of an increase in arrivals from States such as Kerala with the government discontinuing the curbs.

The footfall at the Mysuru palace and zoo, which used to attract over 10,000 tourists daily before the pandemic, has come down, thereby dipping their revenue. The sites primarily depended on their gate collections for their maintenance. The fall in revenue had put them in financial distress, and the zoo had to give a call seeking donations from the public for the maintenance of animals and the premises.

President of Federation of Organisations and Associations of Mysuru B.S. Prashanth said the decision will spur footfalls as many people from Kerala, particularly from the border districts, visited Mysuru for shopping and tourism. Insistence on the negative report had prevented them from visiting Mysuru, affecting tourism and business. The waiver of the RT-PCR negative report is a welcome move to revive trade and business and tourism, he felt.

The arrivals will also pick-up from Goa with air connectivity between Mysuru and the major tourist destination, he said.