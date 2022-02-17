RT-PCR negative certificate not required for Kerala, Goa travellers

Passengers coming to Karnataka from Kerala and Goa, through all modes of transportation, no longer need a negative RT-PCR report.

Following a recommendation by the State’s COVID-19 Technical Advisory Committee (TAC), Karnataka on Thursday relaxed this rule. However, carrying a double dose vaccine certificate is mandatory.

This waiver was given to passengers from Maharashtra last week. In a circular issued on Thursday, T.K. Anil Kumar, Principal Secretary (Health and Family Welfare), said the rule has been relaxed in view of the current COVID-19 situation in the State.

At its 155th meeting held on February 13, the TAC had reviewed the COVID-19 situation in Kerala and Goa and recommended that the rule be relaxed.

On Wednesday, Karnataka’s test positivity rate further reduced and stood at 1.74%.