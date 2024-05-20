  • Deodurga: 1,23,400 hectares
  • Raichur: 1,02,208 hectares
  • Sindhanur: 90,537 hectares.
  • Maski: 71,251 hectares
  • Manvi: 61,891 hectares
  • Lingasugur: 61,444 hectares
  • Sirwar: 45,545 hectares