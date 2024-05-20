The drought-prone Raichur district has been receiving pre-monsoon rains, triggering agriculture activities in rural areas with farmers busy tilling fields.

The district received above-normal rain — 26.5 mm in 72 hours against the average of 1.9 mm. If the district continues to receive rain, farmers are expected to get a good yield.

The Agriculture Department has set a sowing target of 5.56 lakh hectares for the monsoon of 2024–25.

Of the 5,56,276 hectares, 2,34,494 hectares have been allotted to cereals, followed by 1,46,158 hectares for pulses, 21,528 hectares for oil seeds, and 1,54,096 hectares for commercial crops. The target is to have 1,85,322 hectares for paddy, 1,45,890 hectares for red gram, and 19,562 hectares for sunflower.

The taluk-wise sowing target was set as follows:

Deodurga: 1,23,400 hectares

Raichur: 1,02,208 hectares

Sindhanur: 90,537 hectares.

Maski: 71,251 hectares

Manvi: 61,891 hectares

Lingasugur: 61,444 hectares

Sirwar: 45,545 hectares

The farmers who lost their crops owing to drought are hoping for a good monsoon to recover the losses they incurred last year.

Deputy Commissioner L. Chandrasekhar Naik said that officers of the Agriculture Department have been instructed to maintain stock of the required sowing seeds and fertilisers for distribution among farmers for the monsoon.