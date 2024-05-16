Raichur residents stage protest with empty pots demanding proper water supply

Enraged by the scarcity of water, hundreds of people from Timmapurpet and Jahirabad residential areas in Raichur took to the streets with empty pots on Thursday.

They first staged a demonstration outside the office of the City Municipal Council where they did not get a satisfactory response from officials. They then marched to the residence of the Deputy Commissioner at Nijalingappa Colony in the city demanding proper water supply to their areas.

“There has been no proper water supply in our areas for the last week. Officials supply water through pipes at midnight for a few minutes once in three or four days. It is not sufficient for all the households in the area. We are forced to desperately wait throughout the night for water. We have time and again brought the problem to the notice of municipal officials and they have failed to address it. We were left with no option but to protest with empty pots,” a woman said, during the agitation.

Another woman demanded that the Deputy Commissioner visit their areas and take stock of the problem, in person.

“I want the Deputy Commissioner to visit our areas and see how people are living without water. We are facing a harsh summer and there is no water to quench our thirst. The water supplied by the municipality for a few minutes once in three-four days is unfit to drink,” she said.

The people called off the agitation after they were given assurances for immediate resolution of the problem.