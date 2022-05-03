AAP to gherao KPSC today

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has announced a protest to gherao and lock up Udyoga Soudha, the head office of Karnataka Public Service Commission, on Wednesday. “KPSC was created with an aim to provide jobs for youth of the State. But it has failed its mandate and has become a shop where jobs are being sold for crores of rupees. We will lock up Udyoga Soudha,” a statement from AAP said.

The party also alleged that the ruling BJP Government had been “auctioning off” government jobs to the highest bidder when there is a larger unemployment crisis in the State.

The protest will see former IPS officer Bhaskar Rao, farmer leader Kodihalli Chandrashekhar, and AAP State convener Pruthvi Reddy participate.