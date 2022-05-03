Four more arrested in PSI recruitment scam

The Criminal Investigation Department (CID) on Tuesday arrested four more in the PSI recruitment scam, including two candidates on the selection list, one from Kalaburagi and another from Bengaluru.

The CID arrested constable Gajendra, posted at Konanakunte Police Station who got the first rank in the in-service category. He was named in the FIR filed at High Grounds Police Station. He is one among the 22 candidates who wrote the exam in Bengaluru, was selected, and suspected to have indulged in malpractices tampering the answer sheets. However, the CID is yet to identify who they paid the money to.

Meanwhile, the CID has uncovered malpractices similar to those committed at Gyan Jyoti English Medium School at M.S. Irani College, Kalaburagi, as well. An FIR was registered on Monday and three persons arrested on Tuesday.

Prakash Rathod, the investigating officer, had lodged a complaint at Station Bazar police station against Rudragouda Patil, the alleged kingpin; Chandrakant Kulkarni, a middleman; Prabhu, one of the candidates; and his father Sharanappa.

Rudragouda Patil was already in CID custody. His accountant Chandrakanth Kulkarni was taken into custody late on Monday. Prabhu and Sharanappa were taken into CID custody on Tuesday morning. The CID had questioned Prabhu, who was successful in the PSI recruitment examination, on Monday evening. He confessed to paying ₹50 lakh to Rudragouda Patil for securing his help in committing malpractice and getting selected for the job of PSI. Rudragouda Patil’s accountant Chandrakant Kulkarni had struck the deal, as per sources in the CID.