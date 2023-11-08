HamberMenu
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

85-year-old woman reported missing spends two nights in forest with no shelter or food in Hosanagar taluk of Shivamogga Karnataka

Sharadamma,85, who went missing on November 5, was traced on November 7 evening. She spent two nights and three days in the forest filled with wild animals, braving heavy rains

November 08, 2023 09:48 am | Updated 09:48 am IST - Shivamogga

The Hindu Bureau
Sharadamma, 85, went missing from Sadagal in Hosanagar taluk on November 5, 2023. When she was found in the forest two days later, she had been bitten by leeches.

Sharadamma, 85, went missing from Sadagal in Hosanagar taluk on November 5, 2023. When she was found in the forest two days later, she had been bitten by leeches. | Photo Credit: special arrangement

An 85-year-old woman, who went missing from Sadagal village in Hosanagar taluk on November 5, was found in the forest about six kilometres from her residence on November 7 evening. Sharadamma, the octogenarian, survived without food or shelter for two nights and three days in the forest, which is filled with wild animals, braving heavy rains.

After she was traced by the local people, as she got into the ambulance, the first thing she told her family members was that she was fine and there is nothing to worry. She was taken home after a medical check-up at the government hospital in Nagara.

Nagar police, forest officials and local villagers jointly searched for Sharadamma, who went missing from Sadagal village in Hosanagar taluk of Shivamogga district in Karnataka, on November 5, 2023.

Nagar police, forest officials and local villagers jointly searched for Sharadamma, who went missing from Sadagal village in Hosanagar taluk of Shivamogga district in Karnataka, on November 5, 2023. | Photo Credit: special arrangement

Sharadamma has been staying at Sadagal with her husband, Chennappa Gowda, and the family of her son Jayasheela. She went missing around 3 p.m. on November 5 after she left home to check if stray cattle had ventured into the family farm. As she did not return by evening, family members began searching for her. The search continued the next day as well, but there was no sign of her. Their pet dog, which had gone with Sharadamma, returned by November 6, leaving the family members more worried about her safety.

Later on November 7, police and forest officials joined the villagers in searching for her. Shivamogga Superintendent of Police G.K. Mithun Kumar sent a dog squad to assist the search operation. Nagar Sub-inspector Ramesh and Range Forest Officer (RFO) Jeevan took the lead in the operation. Eventually, Sharadamma was found about 6 kilometres away from her home.

Shivamogga Karnataka 08/11/23 Sharadamma, 85, went missing from Sadagal in Hosanagar taluk on Sunday (Nov 5). She was found in the forest area on Tuesday (November 7). Photo by special arrangement

Shivamogga Karnataka 08/11/23 Sharadamma, 85, went missing from Sadagal in Hosanagar taluk on Sunday (Nov 5). She was found in the forest area on Tuesday (November 7). Photo by special arrangement | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

After returning home, Sharadamma told the family members that she lost her way. Her nephew, H.K. Mahantesh, told The Hindu that she had gone to check if stray cattle had entered the farm. “In her attempt to chase stray cattle away, she followed them for some distance, and eventually lost her way. She was stuck in the forest, and spent two nights there. For the first day, she was accompanied by the dog. It is a miracle how she survived without proper food and water for so many hours,” he said.

When the search team reached her, she was found bitten by leeches.

“The villagers had lost hope of finding her as she was missing for two days. When she was finally found, the villagers were all happy. Many of them visited the hospital to greet her,” Mahantesh added.

Related stories

Related Topics

Karnataka

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.