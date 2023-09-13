HamberMenu
Students, parents stage protest demanding permanent teacher in Hosanagar

September 13, 2023 08:34 pm | Updated 08:34 pm IST - Shivamogga

The Hindu Bureau
Students and parents of Dubarthatti village in Hosanagar taluk staging a protest on Wednesday.

Students and parents of Dubarthatti village in Hosanagar taluk staging a protest on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Students of the government primary school at Dubarthatti in Mudugoppa Gram Panchayat of Hosanagar taluk and their parents took out a ‘Hosanagar Chalo’ demanding a permanent teacher for the school on Wednesday.

As many as 15 students have been enrolled in the school. The School Education Department has hired a guest teacher to manage the school. There has been no permanent teacher for the last four years.

The parents, who took part in the protest, said that they could not completely rely on the guest teacher as he had limited responsibilities to handle. “There is a pond close to the school. If something happens, whom should we blame? The department has not taken our problem seriously. We want a permanent teacher for the school”, the parents demanded.

They travelled to the Block Education Officer’s office in Hosanagar and staged a dharna. They withdrew the protest only after H.R. Krishnamurthy, the BEO, met the protesters and assured them that a teacher would be deputed to the school by September 20.

Karunakara Shetty, former president of Nagara Gram Panchayat, and others led the protest.

