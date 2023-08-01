August 01, 2023 12:57 pm | Updated 01:01 pm IST - Shivamogga

A group of youth allegedly threatened to assault an assistant professor and also attempted to barge into his house in Hosanagar on Saturday night (July 30).

Manjunath Shetty, who claims to be part of a students’ organisation, and others allegedly got past the compound wall of Anjan Kumar’s rented residence at Christian Colony around midnight. Accusing the assistant professor of staying with a girl, which was unacceptable to the accused, the latter wanted the complainant to open the door of his house.

Anjan Kumar refused to open the door. He informed the owner of the house and the Hosanagar police. In the presence of the police and the owner, the accused entered the house but did not find anyone else inside. However, while leaving, the accused allegedly told the complainant that he had got away this time but won’t be allowed to next time.

The next day, Anjan Kumar filed a complaint with the Hosanagar police who booked a case against Manjunath Shetty and others on the charges of unlawful assembly, criminal trespass and criminal intimidation.

Anjan Kumar was the in-charge principal of Kodachadri Government First Grade College in Hosanagar. He is on leave following protests against him by a section of students.