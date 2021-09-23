707 students to receive engineering degrees

11th Graduation Day of SDMCET from today

As many as 707 students will receive undergraduate and postgraduate engineering degrees during the 11th Graduation Day of Sri Dharmasthala Manjunateshwara College of Engineering and Technology (SDMCET), Dharwad, to be held on Friday and Saturday.

Principal of SDMCET K. Gopinath told presspersons in Dharwad on Thursday that because of COVID-19, the graduation day will be held in four different sessions over two days.

Prof. Gopinath said that four eminent alumni of the institution, CTO of Starmark Software Tharakram, senior software architect of Arcadia Suhas Kulkarni, Director of Volvo Atul Kumar Katti and MD of JMS Jagadish Nandi, will address the students during the different sessions.

Secretary of SDM Education Society Jeevandhar Kumar will preside over the graduation day programmes.

He said that the college became an autonomous institution in 2007 and has been steadily contributed to the growth of engineering education in the last 40 years.

During the graduation day, provisional BE degree certificates for students of seven departments admitted during 2017 will be presented.

Topper

Prof. Gopinath said that the top scorer of the college, Sharadhi from the Department of Information Science and Engineering with a CGPA of 9.89, will be awarded the Padma Vibhushan Dr. D. Veerendra Heggade Gold Medal. This apart, endowment prizes will be awarded to the meritorious students with top scores in different disciplines, he said. To a query, he said that the college has been encouraging students to take up research. It has already taken up sponsored research projects worth ₹3 crore. The college has received funding from TEQIP World Bank worth around ₹15 crore, he said.