3-day The Hindu Education Plus career counselling from September 17

The 19th edition of The Hindu Education Plus Career Counselling 2021 to help students make informed career choices and chalk out their future will be in a digital conclave avatar again this year.

The event, which will be held from September 17 to 19, sets a benchmark in educational and professional guidance. It acts as a platform to connect students and parents with speakers and educational institutions. This will help students make right decisions after getting necessary counselling and guidance.

The Hindu invites students who have cleared II PU this year besides those enrolled for II PU as well as their parents to apprise themselves about the career opportunities, trends in the industrial sector, and the prospects in various streams.

Who can attend

Students of classes IX to XII, including those who want to pursue higher studies after class XII, besides students looking to do post-graduation in different fields can attend.

Register for free once to attend all sessions on all three days: Login to register: https://bit.ly/THEPCET21 or scan the QR Code.

For queries, call 9964648444 or 9449343420.

All participants will get a free copy of The Hindu Education Plus Career Counselling handbook (hard copy or soft copy). Hard copy will be available in The Hindu offices across Karnataka after September 20, 2021.

