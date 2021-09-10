Three State colleges in the top 100

IIMB, IISc., and NLSIU retain National Institutional Ranking Framework positions

Three institutions in Karnataka made it to the list of the top 100 colleges in the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) released by the Ministry of Education on Thursday.

The three colleges are: M.S. Ramaiah College of Arts, Science, and Commerce, St. Joseph`s College of Commerce, both in Bengaluru, and St. Aloysius College located in Mangaluru.

Three premier institutions in Bengaluru — the Indian Institute of Management, Bangalore (IIMB), the Indian Institute of Science (IISc.), and the National Law School of India University (NLSIU) Bangalore retained their earlier rankings.

Rishikesha T. Krishnan, Director, IIM Bangalore, in a release said: “IIM Bangalore, by offering the best management education to its students, aims to in turn advance and support important national initiatives. The recognition that IIMB has received is due to its deep commitment to excellence. The year 2020-21, despite the pandemic, was an encouraging year for us.”

In engineering education, the State performed well with 19 colleges and universities making it to the list of top 200 engineering institutions . As many as nine medical institutions made it to the list of 50 institutions, while 12 out of the 40 dental colleges in the State made it to the top 40 list. Two out of the top 25 architecture institutions are from the State, while five out of the top 50 research institutions were from Karnataka with the IISc. topping the list. Even in the universities category, IISc. topped the list and nine other universities made it to the top 100 list. Among the overall rankings too, five out of 100 institutions were from Karnataka.

In law, the NLSIU retained the top spot and Christ University bagged the 19th spot.

Sudhir Krishnaswamy, Vice-Chancellor of NLSIU, said they were delighted to retain the ranking. “ In the near term, we aim to welcome a more diverse student and faculty body, revitalise and expand our academic programmes, and emerge as a research intensive multi-disciplinary university. We remain confident that with the support of our stakeholders, we will sustain and build on our leadership in legal education,” he said in a release.

Meanwhile, three colleges in the State made it to the list of top 75 management institutions. IIMB-B bagged the second spot retaining its earlier ranking.

Seven pharmacy colleges from the State were among the top 75 pharmacy institutions.