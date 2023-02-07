20 injured in stray dog attack in Ballari

February 07, 2023 05:43 pm | Updated 05:43 pm IST - KALABURAGI

Over 20 persons, including women and children, were injured in a stray dog attack in Ballari, Karnataka. As many as 7 of them, whose injuries were relatively serious, were admitted to the district hospital attached to Vijayanagara Institute of Medical Sciences (VIMS).

The incident took place at Wattappageri and Cowl Bazar in Ward No 30 of Ballari City Municipal Corporation.

As per information provided by local residents, a heard of stray dogs attacked people late on February 6, which led to panic among residents.

On February 7, Cowl Bazar police visited the area and informed the City Municipal Corporation officials. Corporation Commissioner Rudresh met the victims in the hospital while civic officials launched an operation against the stray dogs.