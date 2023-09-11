HamberMenu
Joe Biden 'very humble', says Indian priest after holding communion service for U.S. president

September 11, 2023 03:00 am | Updated 03:00 am IST - Panaji

PTI
U.S. President Joe Biden. File

U.S. President Joe Biden. File | Photo Credit: AP

Father Nicholas Dias, secretary for the liturgy commission for the Delhi Archdiocese, has described U.S. President Joe Biden as a "very humble" person who expressed that his grandmother was a great influence in his life.

Father Dias met Mr. Biden during a 30-minute holy communion service for the U.S. president at a hotel where he was staying in New Delhi on Saturday, ahead of the G-20 summit.

Talking to PTI, Fatherr Dias said their conversation was around faith, Goa and India.

"I mentioned to him about the origin of Christianity in India and recalled that Indian Church is as old as Christianity in the world," said the priest, who hails from Benaulim in Goa.

The Delhi Archdiocese priest prayed for the success of the G-20 summit and of both India and the U.S..

Father Dias said the U.S. president was "very humble" and expressed his gratitude for making time for the prayers.

He said Mr. Biden told him about the influence of Christianity on him and his closeness to Holy Father Pope Francis.

"We had a quick conversation where he shared how his grandmother was a great influence in his life and in his Catholic upbringing," Father Dias said.

The priest also shared with him Bebinca, a Goan delicacy which he carried with him.

Before their meeting concluded, Mr. Biden handed over a souvenir - the President's Seal No. 261 - to Father Dias which he said he will always cherish.

The priest also mentioned to Mr. Biden about the relics of St. Francis Xavier at Old Goa and the decennial exposition scheduled to be held next year in the coastal State.

Father Dias also told President that St. Francis Xavier was the inspiration behind his vocation.

"I also told Biden that I was close to two saints - Mother Teresa and Pope John Paul II," said the priest, who has worked in various apostolates for last three decades. Father Dias recalled that he was with the then Pope when he released the 'Ecclesia de Asia' document in New Delhi.

