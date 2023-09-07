HamberMenu
U.S. committed to ensuring India hosts successful G20 summit: White House

India is hosting the annual G20 Summit in New Delhi on September 9 and 10

September 07, 2023 02:58 pm | Updated 02:58 pm IST - Washington

PTI
U.S. President Joe Biden and India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The U.S. is committed to ensuring that India hosts a successful G20 Summit, the White House has said ahead of Mr. Biden’s departure for New Delhi to attend the global summit and a bilateral meeting with Mr. Modi.

The U.S. is committed to ensuring that India hosts a successful G20 Summit, the White House has said ahead of President Joe Biden's departure for New Delhi to attend the global summit and a bilateral meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

India is hosting the annual G20 Summit in New Delhi on September 9 and 10. Mr. Biden, 80, will travel to New Delhi on September 7 to attend the G20 Leaders’ Summit.

On September 8, the President will participate in a bilateral meeting with Prime Minister Modi and on September 8 and September 9, he will participate in the official sessions of the G20 Summit.

“We commend Prime Minister Modi for his leadership of the G20 this year and we are committed to helping ensure that India has a successful G20 host as they host (the summit) this year,” White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre told reporters at her daily news conference on September 6.

“So, that’s going to continue to be our commitment. During Prime Minister Modi's visit here in June, the President (Biden) and the Prime Minister shared their determination to deliver on shared priorities at the summit,” she said in response to a question.

“The President is very much looking forward to continuing that work with the Prime Minister and other leaders later this week as we head out tomorrow,” Ms. Jean-Pierre said.

On Mr. Biden's bilateral meeting with Mr. Modi, she said, “We are going to have more to share as we get closer to tomorrow...We are committed to making this a successful summit. We'll certainly have more information to share, certainly on the bilateral with the Prime Minister.”

