This year's summit proved G-20 can still drive solutions to its most pressing issues: Biden

He made the remarks in a post on X as he left for Vietnam after he and several other G-20 leaders paid homage at Mahatma Gandhi's memorial Rajghat here this morning

September 10, 2023 11:17 pm | Updated 11:17 pm IST - New Delhi

PTI
Prime Minister Narendra Modi welcomes U.S. President Joe Biden as he arrives at Rajghat to pay homage to Mahatma Gandhi and lay a wreath, in New Delhi on September 10, 2023

Prime Minister Narendra Modi welcomes U.S. President Joe Biden as he arrives at Rajghat to pay homage to Mahatma Gandhi and lay a wreath, in New Delhi on September 10, 2023 | Photo Credit: ANI

U.S. President Joe Biden on September 10 said this year's G-20 summit has proven that the grouping can still drive solutions to its most pressing issues.

He made the remarks in a post on X (formerly Twitter) as he left for Vietnam after he and several other G-20 leaders paid homage at Mahatma Gandhi's memorial Rajghat here this morning.

"At a moment when the global economy is suffering from the overlapping shocks of the climate crisis, fragility, and conflict, this year's Summit proved that the G-20 can still drive solutions to our most pressing issues," Mr. Biden said.

On his first visit to India as the U.S. President, Biden arrived in the national capital on Friday to attend the two-day G-20 summit and held talks with Prime Minister Narendra Modi the same day.

In their over 50-minute talks, Modi and Biden vowed to “deepen and diversify” the bilateral major defence partnership while welcoming forward movement in India’s procurement of 31 drones and joint development of jet engines.

Mr. Biden also participated in key sessions of the G-20 Summit on Saturday.

G-20 New Delhi 2023 / G20 / India-United States

