J&K: Operation Trinetra II to neutralise hiding terrorists continues

Random searches and surprise checking of vehicles have been intensified in view of attempts to push armed terrorists from across the border, officials said

July 18, 2023 09:35 am | Updated 09:35 am IST - Jammu

PTI
Chief of the Army Staff General Manoj Pande interacts with the troops during his visit to the forward areas along the Line of Control (LoC) to review the operational preparedness, on Saturday, July 15, 2023.

Chief of the Army Staff General Manoj Pande interacts with the troops during his visit to the forward areas along the Line of Control (LoC) to review the operational preparedness, on Saturday, July 15, 2023. | Photo Credit: ANI

A joint search and cordon operation by the Army and Police to track down terrorists hiding in Jammu and Kashmir's border district of Poonch entered the second day on July 18, officials said.

'Operation Trinetra II', launched in Sindarah and Maidana of Surankote tehsil on July 17 afternoon, led to an intense gunfight with hiding terrorists.

"The operation underway," a Defence spokesperson said.

Officials said intermittent firing was reported from the besieged area at regular intervals. Reinforcements were rushed immediately after the gunfight broke out, they said.

All escape routes have been plugged and a strict vigil was maintained throughout the night as the operation continued, the officials said.

Random searches and surprise checking of vehicles have been intensified across Poonch in view of attempts to push armed terrorists, weapons and narcotics from across the border.

Security forces killed two terrorists and foiled a major infiltration bid along the Line of Control in the Krishna Ghati Sector of the Poonch district on the intervening night of July 16 and 17.

