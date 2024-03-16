J&K Assembly elections will not be held along with Lok Sabha elections. Here’s why.

March 16, 2024 04:57 pm | Updated 04:57 pm IST

Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Rajiv Kumar on March 16 stated that the Election Commission of India (ECI) could not schedule the election for the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly election along with the general election due to security issues and legislative hurdles.

While answering a question about not holding the Assembly elections in J&K, Mr. Kumar said, “The J&K Reorganisation Act and the Delimitation Act were not in sync. This was set right only in December 2023, when the J&K Reorganisation Amendment Act was passed. Hence we are not able to conduct it together with the general elections.”

Noting that the ECI would also have to factor in security, he added, “We have to send at least two station forces for every candidate standing. So having elections together will be a strain for security forces.”

Political parties have previously wanted both elections to be held together, Mr. Kumar noted when he visited the UT earlier this week. “Majority of political parties we met in Srinagar and Jammu demanded that Assembly and Lok Sabha polls be held simultaneously. We will take a final call after a thorough security review and consultations with the political parties. We want early Lok Sabha and Assembly polls in J&K,” he said at that time, adding that the ECI was “fully prepared for the Assembly and Lok Sabha polls scheduled to be held this year.”

The team led by Mr. Kumar-led met representatives of national and regional parties in J&K, including BJP, CPI(M), Indian National Congress, National Conference, People’s Democratic Party and J&K Apni Party