Reasi terror attack exposes BJP’s claim of peace in Kashmir: Congress

The Congress on Monday said the terror attack on a bus carrying pilgrims at Reasi, which left nine people dead and 41 injured on Sunday, exposed the reality of the BJP’s claim of peace and normalcy returning to Jammu and Kashmir (J&K).

In a video statement, Congress leader Pawan Khera said that while the swearing-in ceremony of Prime Minister Narendra Modi was going on and the India-Pakistan cricket match was under way in the T20 World Cup, pilgrims in J&K had to bear the brunt of attack of militants. “Can cricket and terrorism go hand in hand?” he asked.

“Just by claiming that we have brought back peace and patting your backs don’t ensure peace and security. Just by making speeches, you don’t bring peace. The country demands answers,” Mr. Khera said.

“For the past 10 years, we have been told that there is peace in Kashmir. Where is this peace and it is for whom? Migrant labourers don’t have peace. Ask Kashmir Pandits if they consider peace has returned, local people don’t agree. There is no peace for the security forces or even tourists... Where is this peace?” he asked.

Candle march held

The Indian Youth Congress (IYC) organised a candle march here for the victims of the terrorist attack. “The cowardly attack by terrorists on a bus full of pilgrims in Jammu and Kashmir is extremely sad and shameful, we strongly condemn it. Terrorism is a violent act against humanity. The whole country stands in solidarity with the victims,” IYC chief Srinivas B.V. said.

Mr. Srinivas also demanded that the Central government provide adequate compensation to the families of the deceased and injured as soon as possible.

In a statement, the J&K unit of the Communist Party of India (Marxist) condemned the attack and said the administration should introspect why such incidents are occurring repeatedly. “The CPI(M) J&K has condemned the terrorist attack on a bus carrying pilgrims in Reasi district. Such senseless violence serves no purpose and only brings anguish and devastation to the victim families,” the CPI(M) statement said.

“Authorities must provide compensation to victim families and free-of-cost treatment to the injured. The culprits must be identified and brought to book. We offer our condolences to the families of the victims,” it added.