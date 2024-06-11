GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Bodies of four killed in J&K bus terror attack arrive in Jaipur

Nine people, including a two-year-old boy, were killed in a terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir

Published - June 11, 2024 11:55 am IST - Jaipur

PTI
The damaged inside of the bus carrying pilgrims that was ambushed by terrorists, in the Reasi district of Jammu and Kashmir on June 10, 2024. File

The damaged inside of the bus carrying pilgrims that was ambushed by terrorists, in the Reasi district of Jammu and Kashmir on June 10, 2024. File | Photo Credit: PTI

The bodies of four people, including a two-year-old boy, killed in a terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir, arrived at Jaipur by train on June 11, police said.

Reasi attack: Delhi survivor recalls hiding his children under bus seat as bullets were fired

According to them, the bodies arrived here on the Pooja Express and were taken to Harmada and Chomu by the deceased's family members and relatives.

Cloth merchant Rajendra Saini (42), his wife Mamta (40), their relative Pooja Saini (30) and her two-year-old son Titu are among the nine killed after terrorists opened fire at a bus carrying pilgrims in Jammu's Reasi district on June 9 evening.

The 53-seater bus, on its way from the Shiv Khori temple to Katra, veered off the road following the barrage of gunfire and fell into a deep gorge near the Teryath village of the Poni area.

Pooja Saini's husband Pavan (32) has been injured, a police officer said.

Also read : Non-local LeT ultras behind Reasi bus attack, say official sources

While Rajendra and Mamta were residents of Chomu town in Jaipur district, Pooja was the resident of Ajmera ki Dhani in the Harmada area on Chomu road.

Locals staged a dharna outside the Chomu police station on June 11, demanding government jobs and compensation to the family of Rajendra and Mamta, who are survived by their two sons and a daughter. Rajendra was the sole earning member of the family.

