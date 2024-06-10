GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Lok Sabha and Assembly Elections Results with The Hindu

Reasi bus terror attack: Four from Rajasthan, three from U.P. among nine victims

Ten people with gunshot wounds are among the 41 pilgrims — mostly from Uttar Pradesh — undergoing treatment in three hospitals of Jammu and Reasi districts

Updated - June 10, 2024 12:13 pm IST

Published - June 10, 2024 11:50 am IST - Jammu

PTI
A bus after it plunged into a gorge following an ambush by terrorists, in Reasi district of Jammu and Kashmir, Monday, June 10, 2024. At least 9 people were killed and 33 others suffered injuries, according to officials

A bus after it plunged into a gorge following an ambush by terrorists, in Reasi district of Jammu and Kashmir, Monday, June 10, 2024. At least 9 people were killed and 33 others suffered injuries, according to officials | Photo Credit: PTI

Authorities on Monday identified the nine victims of the deadly terror attack on a bus carrying pilgrims in Jammu and Kashmir's Reasi district.

Among the victims are four natives of Rajasthan, including a two-year-old boy, and three from Uttar Pradesh.

Ten people with gunshot wounds are among the 41 pilgrims — mostly from Uttar Pradesh — undergoing treatment in three hospitals of Jammu and Reasi districts, officials said.

Terrorists opened fire at the bus carrying pilgrims in Reasi district around 6.10 p.m. on Sunday, killing nine and injuring several.

The 53-seater bus, on its way from the Shiv Khori temple to Katra, veered off the road following the barrage of gunfire and fell into a deep gorge near the Teryath village of the Poni area.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Reasi) Vishesh Paul Mahajan said all nine victims, including the driver and the conductor of the bus, have been identified.

Driver Vijay Kumar hailed from the Dasanoo Rajbagh village while conductor Arun Kumar was a native of Kandera village in Katra, both in Reasi district.

The other victims are Rajinder Prasad Pandey Sawhney, Mamta Sawhney, Pooja Sawhney and her two-year-old son Titu Sawhney — all residents of Jaipur in Rajasthan — and Shivam Gupta, Ruby and 14-year-old Anurag Verma from Uttar Pradesh.

Mr. Mahajan said the district administration is sending the bodies to their respective states.

He added that 41 people aged between three and 50 were injured in the attack. Of them, 10 suffered gunshot injuries and are stable after undergoing surgeries.

Eighteen injured are undergoing treatment at the Government Medical College in Jammu, 14 at Narayana Hospital and nine at the district hospital in Reasi, Mr. Mahajan said.

Among the injured, 34 are from Uttar Pradesh, five from Delhi and two from Rajasthan, the officials said.

