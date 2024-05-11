GIFT a SubscriptionGift
BSF opens fire on Pakistani drone along International Border in J-K's Samba

Officials said a search operation was launched in Narayanpur in the Ramgarh sector on May 11 to sanitize the bordet outpost area.

Published - May 11, 2024 10:19 am IST - Samba/Jammu

PTI
Image used for representative purpose only

Image used for representative purpose only | Photo Credit: PTI

BSF personnel opened fire on May 10 night to shoot down a Pakistani drone near the International Border in Jammu and Kashmir's Samba district, officials said.

Troops of the Border Security Force (BSF) detected the movement of the drone from the Pakistan side late in the night and fired nearly two dozen rounds, they said on Saturday.

The drone, however, was flown back to the Pakistani side, the officials said.

They said a search operation was launched in Narayanpur in the Ramgarh sector on Saturday morning to sanitize the bordet outpost area to ensure the drone did not drop any weapons or narcotics.

