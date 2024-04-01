GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Jammu and Kashmir | Army opens fire after spotting a Pakistani drone along LoC in Rajouri sector

Indian troops launched a massive search operation after they shot down a Pakistani quadcopter and detected the movement of some persons trying to infiltrate from across the border in Keri sector

April 01, 2024 11:16 am | Updated 11:16 am IST - Rajouri/Jammu

PTI
A file photo of Indian Army soldiers along the Line of Control in Jammu’s Rajouri district

A file photo of Indian Army soldiers along the Line of Control in Jammu’s Rajouri district | Photo Credit: PTI

Army troops opened fire after observing the movement of a Pakistani drone and suspected persons at two different places along the Line of Control (LoC) in Rajouri district of Jammu and Kashmir, officials said on April 1.

While the drone movement was picked up in a forward area in Sunderbani, the suspicious movement of some persons believed to be terrorists was noticed in Keri sector during the intervening night of Sunday and Monday, the officials said. They said troops fired at least four rounds to shoot down a Pakistani quadcopter soon after it entered Indian territory but it returned to the other side of the LoC in the face of firing.

Troops also fired a few rounds after detecting suspicious movement of some persons trying to infiltrate from across the border in Keri sector but they fled towards Pakistan-occupied Kashmir. A massive search operation has been launched to ensure there is no drone dropping or anything suspicious left behind by the suspected persons, the officials said.

The operation was continuing when last reports came in.

