GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Army opens fire on Pakistani drone in Jammu and Kashmir’s Poonch

However, the drone managed to return to Pakistan-occupied Kashmir after hovering briefly over some forward Indian posts in Mendhar and Krishna Ghati sectors

February 28, 2024 11:05 am | Updated 11:06 am IST - Mendhar/Jammu

PTI
An Indian Army soldier stands guard along the Line of Control (LOC) in forward area of Poonch. File (representational image)

An Indian Army soldier stands guard along the Line of Control (LOC) in forward area of Poonch. File (representational image) | Photo Credit: PTI

Army troops guarding the Line of Control (LoC) fired nearly two dozen rounds at a Pakistani drone after it intruded into Indian territory in Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir, officials said on February 28.

However, the drone managed to return to Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) after hovering briefly over some forward Indian posts in Mendhar and Krishna Ghati sectors, the officials said.

The incident happened late on Feb. 27, prompting a search operation to ensure that there was no airdropping of weapons or narcotics by the drone, they said.

The operation was on when the last reports were received, they added.

The troops also opened fire after observing suspicious movement near the LoC in the Sarla area of the Poonch sector on Feb. 27 night. The area was searched and nothing was found on the ground, officials said.

Related Topics

Jammu and Kashmir / national security

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.