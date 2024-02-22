GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Drone-dropped IED found near international border in J&K's Kathua

February 22, 2024 12:22 pm | Updated 12:22 pm IST - Kathua/Jammu

PTI

The Border Security Force (BSF) found a drone-dropped improvised explosive device (IED) near the International Border (IB) in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kathua district on Feb. 22, an official said.

The IED was found in the Manyari post area, near the zero line, during a search operation that was launched after the BSF troops noticed the movement of a Pakistani drone in the morning hours and opened fire to bring it down, the official said.

He said the search operation was going on when last reports were received.

The drone is believed to have returned to the Pakistani side, the official said, adding that the IED that was dropped in a forward village is being examined by experts.

