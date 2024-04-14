GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

Iran-Israel tensions | Seriously concerned over escalating hostilities: India

Iran has launched a missile attack on Israel as part of its retaliation to a suspected Israeli air strike on its consulate in Damascus on April 1

April 14, 2024 10:50 am | Updated 10:50 am IST - New Delhi

PTI
An anti-missile system operates after Iran launched drones and missiles towards Israel, as seen from Ashkelon, Israel on April 14, 2024

An anti-missile system operates after Iran launched drones and missiles towards Israel, as seen from Ashkelon, Israel on April 14, 2024 | Photo Credit: Reuters

India on April 14 said it is seriously concerned over escalating hostilities between Israel and Iran, and called for immediate de-escalation of the situation.

Iran-Israel tensions LIVE updates April 14, 2024

Iran has launched a missile attack on Israel as part of its retaliation to a suspected Israeli air strike on its consulate in Damascus on April 1.

"We are seriously concerned at the escalation of hostilities between Israel and Iran which threatens the peace and security in the region," the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said.

"We call for immediate de-escalation, exercise of restraint, stepping back from violence and return to the path of diplomacy," it said in a statement.

The MEA said India is closely monitoring the evolving situation.

"Our embassies in the region are in close touch with Indian community. It is vital that security and stability are maintained in the region," it added.

Related Topics

Israel / Israel-Palestine Conflict / Iran

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.